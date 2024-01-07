StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

