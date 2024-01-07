StockNews.com Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $968.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

