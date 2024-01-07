Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

