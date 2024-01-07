Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.00. 1,874,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $305.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.