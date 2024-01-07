Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $97,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.07. 444,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

