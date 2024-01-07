Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FedEx were worth $83,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.81. 2,258,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,819. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average of $255.66. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.