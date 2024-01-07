Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 419,795 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 6.58% of Golub Capital BDC worth $163,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 679,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

