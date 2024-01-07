Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $58,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,664. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

