Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $115,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $462.22 and a twelve month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

