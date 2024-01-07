Strs Ohio Has $234.85 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

