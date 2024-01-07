Strs Ohio Has $52.47 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $52,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,222. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

