Strs Ohio Has $71.59 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $71,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.16.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

