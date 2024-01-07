Strs Ohio Has $85.48 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $85,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,833,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099,812. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

