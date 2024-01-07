Strs Ohio Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Boeing worth $60,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $249.00. 3,841,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

