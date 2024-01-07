Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,902 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $301,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. The firm has a market cap of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average of $401.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

