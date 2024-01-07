Strs Ohio Purchases 79,612 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $94,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 5,936,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,963. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

