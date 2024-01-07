Strs Ohio Purchases 97,518 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $63,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,636. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

