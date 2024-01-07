Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Synopsys worth $135,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.81. 3,011,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.27 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

