Strs Ohio Sells 27,627 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $72,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

DD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.