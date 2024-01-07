Strs Ohio Sells 6,411 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $100,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.10. 1,118,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,619. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

