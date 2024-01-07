Strs Ohio Sells 6,500 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $61,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $577.26. The company had a trading volume of 288,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.75 and its 200 day moving average is $518.37. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

