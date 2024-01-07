Strs Ohio Sells 9,027 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chubb were worth $62,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 81.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 155,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 44.0% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

