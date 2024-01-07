Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,367,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

