Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $51.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunoco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 110,156 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

