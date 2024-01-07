Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as low as C$6.56. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 247,043 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.72.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7104413 earnings per share for the current year.
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Insider Transactions at Surge Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
