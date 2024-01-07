Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,619 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

