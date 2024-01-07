T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

