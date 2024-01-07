Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Talkspace Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.61.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.