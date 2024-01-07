Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Talkspace Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

