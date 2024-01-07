Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

