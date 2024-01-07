Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

