TD Securities Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$6.50

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.60 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

VerticalScope stock opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -0.60. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$9.67.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

