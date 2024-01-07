Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $4.56.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 503,307 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $1,972,963.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,580,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,556,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 761,797 shares of company stock worth $2,985,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 71.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 86.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

