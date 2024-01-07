Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Bamco Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,668,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 12.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.56% of Tesla worth $4,421,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.