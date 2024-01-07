Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $247.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

