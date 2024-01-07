Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 894,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 822,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

