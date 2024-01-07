The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 72.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

