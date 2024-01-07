The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.00. 3,841,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

