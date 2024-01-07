The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.43 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
