The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 470,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.43 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.