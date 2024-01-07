The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

