The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $126,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.