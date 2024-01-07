The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.32. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 14,187 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

