The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HSY traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. 1,237,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,000. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

