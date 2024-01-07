The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.41

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.41 and traded as low as $21.75. The InterGroup shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 505 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
