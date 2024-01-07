The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.41

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.41 and traded as low as $21.75. The InterGroup shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The InterGroup by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The InterGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

