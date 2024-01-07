The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,819 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 3,597,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,260. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

