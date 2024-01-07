The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.23. 1,973,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,551. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

