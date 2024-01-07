The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 486,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $162.71 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

