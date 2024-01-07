The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $5,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.