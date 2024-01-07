The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

