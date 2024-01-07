The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

