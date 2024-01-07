The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.